Oil ticks up

BENGALURU: Oil prices nudged higher on Friday with U.S. inflation data showing some signs of slowing price rises, but for the month, oil was on course for its weakest performance since November.
Brent futures, which have risen nearly 6 percent this week, were up 26 cents, or 0.3 percent at $79.53 a barrel by 1456 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 37 cents, or 0.5 percent to $74.74, having gained about 8 percent so far this week.
If those levels hold, oil prices will record their second straight week of gains, but Brent and WTI were also set for losses of about 5 percent and 3 percent, respectively.
KARACHI: FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited has announced collaboration with CIRCLE Women for women economic empowerment...
KARACHI: Meezan Bank Limited has surpassed $1.5 billion in deposit inflows under Roshan Digital Account , a statement...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs700/tola on Friday following an increase in the international...
KARACHI: The rupee ended slightly weaker on Friday amid an increased dollar demand from importers and a decline in...
ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association raised alarm over a downturn in the textile exports on Friday,...
LAHORE: Inability to control spiraling inflation has forced Pakistani planners to raise interest rates to reduce money...