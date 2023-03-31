Govt approves NAB chief’s salary at par with SC judge

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approved the salary of the chairman National Accountability Bureau equal to a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
A notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice stated, “In exercise of powers conferred by Section 6(b)(v) of the National Accountability Ordinance, the federal government is pleased to approve terms and conditions as admissible to a Judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan to Lt General (Retd) Nazir Ahmed, Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), during his service.”
It may be mentioned here that the incumbent chairman NAB was appointed on March 6, following the consensus reached between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz.
