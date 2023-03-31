 
Friday March 31, 2023
National

LG reps urge govt to release fund for Oghi hospital

By Our Correspondent
March 31, 2023

MANSEHRA: The chairmen of village and neighbourhood councils on Thursday demanded the government to release funds for the completion of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Oghi.

“The execution of this health facility was started in 2016 and it was scheduled to be completed in 2018 but this important project is still in the doldrums depriving people of healthcare services,” the chairman of Oghi neighbourhood council, Dr Wajid Ali, told reporters in Oghi.