Rs32,000 minimum wage proposed

LAHORE: The Minimum Wages Board Punjab has proposed Rs32,000 minimum wage for unskilled adult and adolescent workers employed in industrial and commercial establishments in Punjab.

A notification issued by the board said: “These recommendations shall apply to all industrial undertakings under Section 4 of the Punjab Minimum Wages Act 2019.

They will come into force on the date of issuance of the final notification after its approval by the Punjab government under Section 6 of the Act. Female workers shall also get the same minimum wage as male workers.”

Any objections and suggestions will be sent to the board secretary within a period of 30 days from the date of the publication of this notification, which will be taken into consideration by the board under Rule 14 (2).

The notification has clarified that the proposed minimum wage is for eight working hours per day for 26 working days.