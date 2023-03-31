3 snatchers held

ISLAMABAD: The Sabzi Mandi police team apprehended three members of former jailbird Afghan gang involved in looting citizens at gunpoint and recovered motorbike, cash, mobile phones and weapons used in crime from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Following these directives, the Sabzi Mandi police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three wanted members of the former jailbird gang involved in looting citizens at gunpoint. The accused were identified as Ziyarmal, Taib Khan and Qudrat Ullah.

The accused were involved in looting citizens at gunpoint. Police team also recovered cash, mobile phones, motorbike and weapons with ammunition used in crime from their possession.