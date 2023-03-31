Morocco minibus accident kills 11

RABAT: At least people, mostly agricultural workers, have died in a road accident in Morocco, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The toll in the accident “has risen to 11 dead. The injured are in stable condition,” Fouad Kharmaz, a health ministry official in Khemisset province, told AFP. The crash happened on Wednesday, when local authorities initially reported five dead and 27 injured.

Nine of the 11 dead were female farm labourers, Kharmaz said. Their minibus slammed into a tree after the driver lost control in the rural town of Brachoua, local officials said.