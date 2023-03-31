Morocco minibus accident kills 11

RABAT: At least people, mostly agricultural workers, have died in a road accident in Morocco, the health ministry said on Thursday.
The toll in the accident “has risen to 11 dead. The injured are in stable condition,” Fouad Kharmaz, a health ministry official in Khemisset province, told AFP. The crash happened on Wednesday, when local authorities initially reported five dead and 27 injured.
Nine of the 11 dead were female farm labourers, Kharmaz said. Their minibus slammed into a tree after the driver lost control in the rural town of Brachoua, local officials said.
LONDON: Britain´s Prince Harry on Thursday returned to the high court in London, as lawyers wrapped up arguments at...
THE HAGUE: The International Court of Justice on Thursday rejected Iran´s bid to unblock nearly $2 billion in central...
SAVINES-LE-LAC, France: President Emmanuel Macron announced new water-saving measures for France on Thursday as he...
BRUSSELS: Europe´s top rights body on Thursday blasted the “inhuman” treatment of migrants who were brutally...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: An Israeli court on Thursday charged two Jewish settlers with “committing an act of terror” for...
New modelling points to faster Antarctic ice melts driving a “substantial slowdown” of water circulation in the...