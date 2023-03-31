Four shops sealed, 232 more profiteers fined in city

In a bid to provide relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan, the city administration on Thursday imposed fines on 232 profiteers, amounting to more than Rs0.7 million.

According to a press statement released from the commissioner office, four shops were sealed in the District Korangi during the campaign initiated by the city administration for providing relief to the citizens during the month of Ramadan with regards to the prices of food items.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon visited different areas of District Malir on Thursday to review the arrangements at Bachat bazaars organised by the district administration for the enforcement of prices fixed by the city administration, especially for Ramazan.

Malir Deputy Commissioner Irfan Salam and other officials accompanied the commissioner. He visited all the four Bachat bazars in the district at the Mohammadi ground, Memon Goth, in the subdivision of Murad Memon, Main Chowk Quaidabad apposite the Assistant Commissioner Ibrahim Haidery office in the Ibrahim Haidery subdivision, Main L7 Market in the main ground of Gulsan-e-Hadeed in the Bin Qasim subdivision and Bhittaiabad in the Airport subdivision. He directed the deputy commissioner to ensure that food items were available at official prices in all Bachat bazaars.