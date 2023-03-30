12 people, two cops injured in Multan free flour stampede

MULTAN: Hundreds of people gathered to get free flour at a distribution point in Multan faced a stampede on Wednesday. The Rescue Control Room received a panic call during the free flour distribution centre near Jamia-ul-Uloom near Madni Chowk Wednesday, Rescue 1122 officials said. According to the caller, more than three people were injured due to the stampede. The Rescue immediately alerted the motorbike staff on the spot and sent more ambulances and motorbikes from the nearby station and found 12 people and two police personnel injured on the spot. Two of them were found critical.