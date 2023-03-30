12 people, two cops injured in Multan free flour stampede

MULTAN: Hundreds of people gathered to get free flour at a distribution point in Multan faced a stampede on Wednesday. The Rescue Control Room received a panic call during the free flour distribution centre near Jamia-ul-Uloom near Madni Chowk Wednesday, Rescue 1122 officials said. According to the caller, more than three people were injured due to the stampede. The Rescue immediately alerted the motorbike staff on the spot and sent more ambulances and motorbikes from the nearby station and found 12 people and two police personnel injured on the spot. Two of them were found critical.
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on the PTI’s plea seeking early scrutiny of...
ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates has appreciated development-oriented economic policies initiated by the present...
ISLAMABAD: Japan has funded a project for installing solar panels in schools in Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According...
PESHAWAR: In an unusual incident, a red-faced caretaker minster Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held a presser against his...
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Wednesday issued instructions to the Balochistan IGP to...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday granted the PTI leader Shahbaz Gill permission to travel to the United...