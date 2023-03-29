Accused allegedly commits suicide in police custody

PESHAWAR: An accused held by the Tehkal police allegedly committed suicide by strangling himself during custody here on Tuesday. The police claimed that one Arif of Tehkal was arrested during security checking of the mosques early Tuesday morning.
The police said two of his accomplices identified as Muhammad and Aziz managed to escape from the spot. The cops said the accused was an ice addict and was planning for robbery along with other accomplices. They said a gun was recovered from him.
The accused Arif was found dead during custody at the Javed Shaheed Police Post lockup. Police officials said he committed suicide by strangling himself with a piece of cloth. The relatives of the deceased demanded the senior police officials to probe the matter and provide them justice. An inquiry was ordered into the incident.
There were a number of incidents in the past when the accused committed suicide due to negligence on part of the cops on duty. In some cases, the people staged protests against the police.
