IG gives away hearing aids to cops’ special children

LAHORE: Priority measures are being taken under "Hamaray Phool" project to provide treatment and facilities to special children of police employees suffering from various mental and physical disorders.

In this regard, Punjab IG provided modern hearing aids to hearing impaired children of police employees while audio therapy has been started for these children with the best doctors.

The IG gave modern hearing aids to children of police employees, Traffic Police and Dolphin Force of Lahore and Narowal and other districts. The IG in his message to the police employees said that 18.5 lakh rupees per child has been approved for the purchase of cochlear plant for the treatment of hearing-impaired children, which will benefit these children as a special benefit.

He said that when the "Hamaray Phool" project was started, only four children were registered, the number of which has now increased to 2,100. He said if any employee has not registered his special child yet, he should call 1787 to get their special children registered so that instant medical support for treatment may be provided to their children.

In addition, the IG distributed prizes worth about 9 lakh rupees and CC1 certificates among 22 officers and officials of Faisalabad region at Central Police office on Tuesday. ‘Over 500 outlaws arrested’: CCPO Bilal Siddique has said that Tenant Registration System (TRS) and Smart Eye, including Hotel Eye and Travel Eye have proved very helpful to arrest criminals, particularly proclaimed offenders, targeted offenders and court absconders.

As per the CCPO, Lahore police enrolled more than 174,000 tenants under TRS during this year. Lahore police also enrolled more than 5,000 private employees under Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) under TRS this year till now. Police through Smart Eye arrested more than 500 proclaimed, targeted offenders and court absconders.

Police checked 2,225 installations, including hotels, guesthouses and hostels as well as factories during this year. Similarly, 2,671 accused were arrested and 340 stolen vehicles were recovered during checking.

Police checked data of passengers and persons at hotels, hostels and factories through 'Smart Eye' applications. The CCPO directed all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to further improve their performance regarding enrolment of tenants, passengers and private employees through Tenants Registration System so as to enable Lahore police to grab the habitual criminals as well as proclaimed offenders.