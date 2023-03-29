Gold prices up Rs1,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,000/tola on Tuesday following an increase in the international market.
The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates reached Rs205,600/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also went up by Rs857 to stand at Rs176,268. In the international market, gold rates increased by $7 to end at $1,957/ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,250/tola. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs1,929. Jewellers said that prices in the local market remained lower by Rs10,000/tola compared with the Dubai gold market rates.
KARACHI: Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association Senior Vice Chairman Sohail Nisar on Tuesday slammed the hike in...
KARACHI: The rupee ended almost flat against the dollar on Tuesday on matching demand and supply of the greenback in...
Dubai/New York: Shares in Presight AI, a data analytics company, soared on Monday, their first day of trading on the...
LAHORE: Poor people, who account for almost 40 percent of the population, anxiously wait for Ramazan. They get plenty...
LAHORE: Pakistan can bring a revolution in online business with the help of Chinese companies already working in the...
ISLAMABAD: As digital payments became an increasing phenomenon across the world, Pakistan can also move towards a...