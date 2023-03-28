Rangoonwala CC smash Downtown Chaudhary Sports

KARACHI: Rangoonwala Cricket Club smashed Downtown Chaudhary Sports by nine wickets in their Group B encounter of the 36th edition of the Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2023 for the Omar Trophy here at the KG Cricket Ground on Monday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Downtown Chaudhary Sports were routed for 117 in 18.5 overs despite the efforts of Kashif Khan (46 off 43 balls) and Muhammad Yasir (22 off 17 balls). Left-arm spinner Lal Kumar wrecked the innings with a four-wicket haul while Khamiza Khan bagged two wickets.

Rangoonwala CC raced to the target of 118 in just 9.1 overs, losing one wicket. Arbaz Khan set the tempo by stroking a whirlwind 60 off 34 balls while Zakir Malik (33 off 10 balls) and Sohail Khan (21 off 12 balls) finished the job in style. Lal Kumar was adjudged Man of the Match for his astonishing figures of 4 for 17.