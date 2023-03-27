‘1,200 social media trolls hired by PTI govt in KP still being paid’

The News traced the donors whose names were mentioned in the party funding list.-Photo/File PPI

ISLAMABAD: KP Information Minister Feroz Jamal Shah said Sunday that 1,200 social media trolls recruited in the information department on contract by the PTI government were still being paid Rs25,000 per month each.

Speaking in Geo News programme Jirga, hosted by Saleem Safi, the PTI government hired 5,000 social media influencers in total in various departments.

He said contract of 1,200 media activists would expire in three months. He lamented that Rs150 million were being paid to social media activists in salaries but there was no money to feed blind children of an institution or procure drugs for KP hospitals.

He said bureaucracy was not cooperating with KP’s caretaker government.