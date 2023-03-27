‘1,200 social media trolls hired by PTI govt in KP still being paid’

ISLAMABAD: KP Information Minister Feroz Jamal Shah said Sunday that 1,200 social media trolls recruited in the information department on contract by the PTI government were still being paid Rs25,000 per month each.
Speaking in Geo News programme Jirga, hosted by Saleem Safi, the PTI government hired 5,000 social media influencers in total in various departments.
He said contract of 1,200 media activists would expire in three months. He lamented that Rs150 million were being paid to social media activists in salaries but there was no money to feed blind children of an institution or procure drugs for KP hospitals.
He said bureaucracy was not cooperating with KP’s caretaker government.
“Russia’s nuclear rhetoric is dangerous and irresponsible. Nato is vigilant, and we are closely monitoring the...
“Instead, Nawaz Sharif believed that if allowed to continue, Imran Khan’s government would ultimately...
SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates: Afghanistan overcame late nerves in the closing overs to beat Pakistan by seven wickets...
LONDON: A senior British minister on Sunday defended former cabinet colleagues after they were shown negotiating...
PESHAWAR: Security in the provincial capital was upgraded and entry points were strengthened in the wake of recent...
ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has come out with yet another tall claim that he laid the foundation of Saudi...