Monday March 27, 2023
Peshawar

Five alleged robbers held

By APP
March 27, 2023

FAISALABAD: Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested five dacoits and recovered five motorcycles, illicit weapons and other valuables from their possession.On a tip-off, Balochni police raided and arrested three gangsters identified as Munawar Hussain, Azhar and Riaz while their four accomplices manged to escape.