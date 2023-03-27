 
Monday March 27, 2023
World

Kenya police ban new opposition protests

By AFP
March 27, 2023

NAIROBI: Kenya´s police chief announced a ban on fresh opposition demonstrations called for Monday, after protests last week degenerated into riots. “We will not allow violent demonstrations,” Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome told reporters on Sunday.

“The demonstrations they plan tomorrow (Monday) are illegal and will not be allowed,” he said, adding that his force was ready to keep the peace and would arrest anyone carrying offensive weapons.