Kenya police ban new opposition protests

NAIROBI: Kenya´s police chief announced a ban on fresh opposition demonstrations called for Monday, after protests last week degenerated into riots. “We will not allow violent demonstrations,” Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome told reporters on Sunday.
“The demonstrations they plan tomorrow (Monday) are illegal and will not be allowed,” he said, adding that his force was ready to keep the peace and would arrest anyone carrying offensive weapons.
ROME: Italian authorities have detained a migrant rescue vessel run by German charity Louise Michel, the NGO and the...
WASHINGTON: A day after being grilled by United States lawmakers in Congress, TikTok chief executive Chew Shou Zi...
LONDON: The UK’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda would “completely erode” Britain’s standing on the...
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump repeatedly insisted on Saturday night that he was not upset by expected criminal charges that...
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will host his Argentine counterpart in Washington next week after a planned meeting...
TUNIS: Tunisia´s coastguard said on Sunday the bodies of 29 migrants from sub-Saharan African countries had been...