This refers to the letter ‘Disastrous decision’ by Abdul Moiz Dar (March 25, 2023). Undoubtedly, the constitution of Pakistan recommends elections 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies. In view of the current economic situation, the dissolution of the Punjab and KPK assemblies was an utterly unwise step by the PTI and its chairman Imran Khan.
The country‘s economy is totally dependent on foreign loans and holding elections in two provinces in April, followed by general elections in the last quarter of the same year will be a ruinous expense. The ECP’s decision to hold general elections on October 8 is laudable and in the best interests of the country.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
Since 2022, there have been a spate of abductions and robberies in Kashmore, disrupting the peace and safety of the...
On March 10, 2023, one of America's leading financial institutions, Silicon Valley Bank , failed. The bank was...
Climate change is a major issue for our country; that much is, hopefully, clear to us all by now. The floods, melting...
Pakistan has seen rapid population growth in recent years, leaving India, Nepal and Bangladesh behind. It is the...
Pakistan’s economy depends heavily upon agricultural and related industries. During Covid-19, it was agriculture...
Covid cases are on the rise once again and with Ramazan now here, people will inevitably find themselves in crowded...