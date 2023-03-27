This refers to the letter ‘Disastrous decision’ by Abdul Moiz Dar (March 25, 2023). Undoubtedly, the constitution of Pakistan recommends elections 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies. In view of the current economic situation, the dissolution of the Punjab and KPK assemblies was an utterly unwise step by the PTI and its chairman Imran Khan.

The country‘s economy is totally dependent on foreign loans and holding elections in two provinces in April, followed by general elections in the last quarter of the same year will be a ruinous expense. The ECP’s decision to hold general elections on October 8 is laudable and in the best interests of the country.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad