PSCA’s night patrol surveillance begins

LAHORE: Night patrol surveillance has been initiated from Safe Cities Command and Control Centre.

The re-planning of night patrolling and monitoring has been completed to ensure citizens’ safety and to curb crime. Divisional SPs have been deputed for night patrolling from PSCA IC3 Centre. Crime pockets and hotspots are being identified with the help of Safe Cities cameras. Police patrols and blockades are also being made more efficient with the help of Safe Cities technology. In this regard, force is being deployed for targeted operations on the basis of the crime heat map.

On the other hand, surveillance is also ongoing with the help of LTE handsets and facial recognition cameras. Targeted operations will be conducted according to the trend of crimes at different locations and on the basis of 15 emergency calls. Strict departmental action will be taken against those guilty of irresponsibility and negligence.

Meanwhile, Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) continued to trace proclaimed offenders. The perimeter was tightened against the accused included in the fourth schedule.

According to details, during the surveillance of Punjab Safe Cities Authority cameras, ‘A’ category accused Imran Butt was seen in Manawan’s area, to whom several cases were registered. He was also wanted in a murder case.

The patrolling team identified the accused through cameras, on which timely action was taken and the PO was arrested. The notorious accused Imran Butt wanted in a murder case for the last year and he hid himself in Sialkot.

Biker dies in road accident: A motorcyclist died in a traffic accident near Manga Bypass in Manga Mandi police area on Saturday.

An unknown vehicle hit the 25-year-old motorcyclist, resulting into his instant death. The victim was identified as Haris Masih of Kot Lakhpat. The dead body was handed over to the heirs.

Man found dead: A 35-year-old man was found dead lying near shelter home Data Darbar on Saturday.

Some passersby spotted the body and informed the police. The man, yet to be identified, was suspected to be died of cardiac seizure.

The body was shifted to the morgue.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man was found dead lying near Gol Bagh, Shadbagh on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Irfan Abid, a resident of Sheikhupura. The police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy.