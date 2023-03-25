CDWP okays six projects costing Rs21bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved on Friday six development projects worth Rs21.28 billion during its meeting held under the chair of Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal.

The meeting was attended by the secretary planning ministry, chief economist, members Planning Commission and representatives from the various ministries as well as divisions.

The projects approved by the CDWP include installation of weather surveillance radar in Multan, at the cost of Rs6.18 billion; establishment of 250-bed hospital in Skardu, costing Rs6 billion; establishment of excellence hubs in the field of renewable energy, Rs111.4 million; construction of road from Naag to Gichak, Rs4.25 billion; construction of two lanes in D. I. Khan, Rs3.09 billion; and establishment of capacity building & institutional strengthening of Planning Commission, Rs2.08 billion. The CDWP observed that the patients of all the four districts of Baltistan region, tourists and army authorities will be benefited from the project of 250-bed tertiary care divisional hospital on land measuring 500 Kanal in Skardu city, after its completion.

The project will save a handsome amount of public money being incurred upon travelling for treatment purpose to down country.

The project - establishment of excellence hubs in the field of renewable energy - at the cost of Rs111.4m is being sponsored by the Punjab government. The project aims to introduce two excellence hubs of renewable energy for exploring new avenues in view of the demand and supply issues in the energy sector.

The primary function of an excellence hub is availability of trained work force in the market by imparting technical training on RE along with the promotion of renewable energies. Sindh government is the sponsoring agency of Rs4.25 billion project of construction of road from Naag to Gichak.

The project envisages construction of 47.557-kilometer long and 02-lane wide single lane carriageway from Naag to Gichak, having width of 06-meter (03-meter each lane wide) with 1.5-meter wide shoulders on each side, district Panjgur and Washuk in the Southern Region of Balochistan province.

The proposed road will connect Gichak with the main stream of National Highway (N-85), as well as, with Panjgur towards West and to the South with Awaran City. Its connection with Awaran will provide an alternate route to reach Bela and then onwards to Karachi, through National Highway (N-25).

The scope of work includes earthwork, subbase base & base, pavement structures, construction of bridges and culverts. The scope of work also includes, provision drainage & ancillary works, retaining / breast walls, along with allied structure.