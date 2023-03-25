Nauthia residents demand gas supply

PESHAWAR: The residents of the Nauthia locality on Friday complained of lack of Sui gas supply to the area and called for resolving the issue.

They lamented that a number of neighbourhoods in Nauthia such as Miskeenabad, Jandar Galli and others have been facing a lack of gas supply for a considerable time but the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited ( SNGPL) has failed to address the issue.

“We are going through a host of problems as all our routine activities have been disturbed,” said an elderly citizen. Another resident said the problem has been there for almost a month but the SNGPL officials were not bothering about the solution.

He implored Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, Governor Ghulam Ali and Peshawar Mayor Zubair Ali to direct the SNGPL officials to ensure Sui gas supply to Nauthia now that when Ramazan has set in.