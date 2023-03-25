College observes Pakistan Day celebrations

Islamabad:In continuation with the ongoing Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the 1973 Constitution at national level and the upcoming Pakistan Resolution Day, Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate-Margalla), F-7/4 hosted an event, says a press release.

Naira Qadeer, retired associate professor and a veteran academician were the chief guests, whereas two renowned pedagogues Zahida Hamid and Shagufta Noreen were invited as jury. The College Principal Professor Sualeha Jabeen, the coordinator of the programme, welcomed Area Education Officer Dr. Shafqat Ali Janjua, and faculty and teams from colleges conducting BS programmes in the vicinity of Urban 1 Zone of Islamabad. The college faculty along with a large assemblage of students were present on the occasion.

The first phase, organised in collaboration with Federal Directorate of Education, comprised a quiz competition themed ‘The Constitution of Pakistan 1973.’ Five teams participated in the contest. A video clip about the promulgation of the Constitution was played in the start. After three rigorous rounds of questions, Laraib Fatima and Syeda Khadija Shah from Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate-Margalla), F-7/4 were awarded the first prize, whereas Wajiha and Kanwal from Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-6/2 were declared runners up. In order to assess the general knowledge of the audience, Dr Janjua asked some random questions on the theme from the audience, consequent to which Nayab Bibi, Memoona Rasheed and Aqsa Kanwal were awarded prizes.

Performances regarding Pakistan Resolution Day comprised the second and final phase. English and Urdu skits performed by the students of the host college received a lot of appreciation from the audience. Margalla airs echoed with the melodious chants of patriotic songs.