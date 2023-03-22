Cop injured as terrorists’ attack on checkpost repulsed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A cop sustained injuries when a group of terrorists attacked a police checkpost in Kathi area, police said on Tuesday

They said that terrorists attacked Kathi police checkpost with automatic weapons late Monday night.

However, the police promptly returned the fire and a fierce exchange of fire took place between the cops and the terrorists, which continued for some time.

As a result, Constable Muhammad Idrees sustained bullet injuries while the attackers fled the scene after the cops bravely resisted the attack.

The injured cop was shifted to the hospital.

Soon after the attack, District Police Officer Abdur Rauf Babar Qaisrani along with a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and praised the courage and bravery of the cops manning the checkpost.

He also visited the hospital and inquired after the health of injured constable.

It was the second such attack on the Kathi police checkpost by terrorists in which a cop had also sustained injuries.

On February 7, the police had also thwarted a terrorist attack on the Hathala checkpost in the Dera Ismail Khan district.