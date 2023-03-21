Nine Chinese nationals killed in Central African Republic

BAMBARI, Central African Republic: Nine Chinese mine workers were killed in an attack in the Central African Republic, sparking a rare call on Monday from China´s President Xi Jinping for the perpetrators to be “severely” punished.

The attack by “armed men” happened at about 5:00 am near Bambari, said the central town´s mayor Abel Matchipata. Matchipata told AFP that “nine bodies and two wounded” had been counted, adding that the victims were Chinese workers at a site run by the Gold Coast Group, 25-km from his town.