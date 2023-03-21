Grassroots justice

The state is under a constitutional obligation to provide inexpensive and expeditious justice to the citizens and this can only be possible when the district judiciary becomes a priority of our rulers.
Quite simply, the district judiciary should be equipped with the best human resources and infrastructure because it is the most immediate level of our justice system. Inexpensive and expeditious justice must become a reality for the people.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
