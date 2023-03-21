Price list of grocery items issued ahead of Ramazan

The Commissioner Office has fixed prices of grocery items ahead of Ramazan and released a price list after consultation with traders.

According to a statement issued by Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Monday, all shopkeepers and superstore management have been directed to display the price list at their shops or stores. He held a meeting with the traders’ association, deputy commissioners, police, and officials of bureau of supply before fixing the prices.

The commissioner said that action would be taken against those who failed to display the price list or found selling grocery items at exorbitant rates. He announced that bachat bazaars would be established in all seven districts and all food items would be sold at discount rates. He directed the deputy commissioners to strictly enforce the prices of grocery items fixed by his office in their respective districts. He said that the assistant commissioners, with the support of bureau of supply officials and police force, would enforce government rates of grocery items in Ramazan.