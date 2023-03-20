Six arrested in DI Khan raids

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Police arrested six persons and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession here on Sunday.
A police spokesman said that on the directive of the district police officer, a team of Paroa Police station arrested one Muhammad Rizwan and recovered 560 grams of hashish. Another accused Muhammad Tufail, was arrested with a 12-bore rifle.
Similarly, a team of Shaheed Nawab Police Station arrested Bakht Ameer and Rahmat Ullah and recovered over 1kg hashish from them.
Also, police arrested one Umar Khan in Chaudhwan area and recovered 450 grams hashish from him, while they also nabbed one Karam Khan, already wanted in a theft case. The cases were registered against all the arrestees.
