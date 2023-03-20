Khuda Bux Laghari elected as Hyderabad District Bar Association president

Hyderabad: Khuda Bux Laghari has been elected as the president of the Hyderabad District Bar Association in the annual elections.

According to the final results of the elections announced by the returning officer, Laghari won the slot of the bar president after securing 436 votes. Faisal Mughal, who bagged 651 votes, was elected as the general secretary.

Imran Arian was elected as the vice president with 556 votes, Noreen Shaikh as joint secretary with 356 votes, Saiqa Ansari as library secretary with 404 votes and Saddam Hussain Kerio as treasurer with 498 votes.

Pradeep Kumar, Shabana Daras, Ghulam Farooq Solangi, Sania Mallah, Samira Qazi, Abid Hussain Thibu and Tariq Hussain Bhutto were elected as members of the managing committee of the bar association. A total of 50 candidates were in the fray for the 13 seats of the bar association.