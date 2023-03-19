Sherry slams Imran for ‘mocking court orders’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has questioned if all political parties would be allowed to bring processions in the courts in future.
“The court should take notice of this procession of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as every day they not only ridicule the court orders but also get relief. The kind of relief that Imran Khan is getting from the judiciary is unprecedented,” she said while in a series of tweets on Saturday.
Sherry Rehman, while dubbing PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan as “Tosha Khan,” said he brought out a procession of armed men in Islamabad after challenging the writ of the state in Lahore. “Today again, the funeral of law and judicial sanctity is being carried out, today again the judiciary is being attacked in the form of a rally and the direct effect of bringing a rally on the appearance is visible on the decisions of the judiciary,” she said. She questioned will the common accused and criminals of the country also get these legal concessions that they are getting or these facilities of law and justice are available only to “Ladley Khan”. “The court is creating an impression that the country has a separate justice system for elites like Ladley Khan and ordinary Pakistanis,” she said.
