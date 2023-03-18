A rousing welcome awaits Nasir Butt

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) and the coalition allies will accord a rousing welcome to Nasir Butt, a close aide to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, upon his return from London on the night between Monday-Tuesday at the Islamabad International Airport.

Nasir Butt, who played a key role in seeking the confessional statement of Judge Arshad Malik of the NAB court for giving a wrongful sentence to Nawaz Sharif, left the country in 2019 and joined Nawaz Sharif in the United Kingdom.

Butt was later implicated in numerous false cases by the ousted PTI government. His family was victimized and their business was harmed back in Pakistan. The government got his red warrant but couldn’t get them enforced. The same was cancelled recently by the FIA.

Nasir Butt, a reputed social worker and philanthropist, is contesting for the Punjab Assembly’s polls from PS-18 (Rawalpindi) on the PML-N ticket. He will join the scrutiny process for his nomination papers next week. He will have meetings with the top leaders of the PML-N after returning including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, and Rana Sanaullah Khan.

The ruling alliance and PML-N Rawalpindi-Islamabad have announced to give him befitting reception. He will be taken to his home in a procession. Nasir Butt’s homecoming is viewed as a signal of Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan. Well-placed sources told The News that Nasir Butt who will be visiting London briefly again in a few weeks intends to play an important role in the National Assembly’s elections as well afterwards.