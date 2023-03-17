PM wonders if Imran is a politician

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister doesn’t recognise Imran Khan as a politician.

It was indicated by him Thursday evening in the Parliament House after his address in the commemorative Golden Jubilee sitting of the Senate where he invited all the political forces to come forward and join hands for overcoming the existing crises in the country.

The News asked him whether his offer of olive branch covers the PTI chairman also, Shehbaz responded with a laughter: “Do you view him as a politician?”

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Leader of the House in Senate, Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Law and Justice Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarrar were also present.

The prime minister said that he had extended an invitation to all political parties and leaders to play their constructive role for the betterment of the people and the country. “Whosoever considers himself a politician should come forward for the sake of the country,” he added. The PTI members of Senate boycotted the special session of the house for the second consecutive day. Friday will be last day of the Golden Jubilee celebrations.