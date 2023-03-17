Pak-Kazakh trade, tourism ties discussed

Islamabad: A delegation of Islamabad Travel Forum met Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin and discussed issues pertaining to promotion of bilateral relations in the field of travel, trade, and tourism between both the brotherly countries, says a press release.

The ITF delegation was led by Founder Chairman Arshad Janjua and President Raja Humayon Serwar.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral trade and economic agenda, particularly the ongoing work in the context of the development of cooperation at the B2B level, including in the field of tourism.

The Ambassador invited the forum members to participate in the events planned this year in Kazakhstan and also announced to welcome ITF members to visit Kazakhstan after the opening of direct flights between both the countries.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan appreciated the effort made by Islamabad Travel Forum for promoting bilateral trade between the two countries.