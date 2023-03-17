Tribal leader, six companions gunned down near Zhob

ZHOB: Seven people, including a tribal elder, were shot dead in Zhob district of Balochistan on Thursday.

According to Levies officials, the incident was reported in the Margha Kabzai area of Zhob where tribal leader Ahmad Kabzai and six of his companions were gunned down and another injured.

The Levies officials said that the incident was the result of an old enmity. Their vehicle in which they were travelling was sprayed with bullets on Ghorlam Road in the Margha Kabzai area of Zhob. Three brothers were among the dead.

Two bodies charred after the vehicle caught fire due to firing.The deceased were identified as Ahmad Kabzai, Abdul Wahid, Abdul Mannan, Bajuddin, Fazlur Rehman, Muhammad Sultan and Naik Muhammad.