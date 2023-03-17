JCP recommends appointment of six addl judges to SHC

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Thursday recommended the appointment of six additional judges of the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The Commission met at the Supreme Court. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umer Ata Bandial being the Commission Chairman headed the meeting.

The Commission deliberated upon nine names nominated by the Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh for appointment as additional judges. After thorough deliberations, the Commission recommended six names for appointment as additional judges and rejected three other names.

Those who were recommended for appointment include Sana Akram Minhas, Akram Ali Bohyo, Muhammad Abdur Rehman, Khadim Hussain Soomro, Javed Akbar Sarwana and Arbab Ali Hakro.

At present, 29 judges are working, while the total strength of the Sindh High Court is 40. The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) was established under the 18th Amendment. The names of the judges recommended by the Commission have been forwarded to the Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Judges.