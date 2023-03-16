Islamabad Literary Festival starts tomorrow

Islamabad: A three-day Islamabad Literary Festival will kick off simultaneously at different venues tomorrow (Friday).

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Noorul Amin Mengal said that purpose behind holding Islamabad Literary Festival was to promote literature, culture, art, and book reading amongst residents of the federal capital. “It will be ensured that the literary festival is made a regular annual with the addition new features every year with public participation,” Mengal said adding that all the events would be fully sponsored. The festivities on each three-day events would start at 4 pm and the same would include theatre, cultural dance, musical nights, poetry, and panel discussion in different provincial and regional languages.