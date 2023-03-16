Top woman mafia boss jailed in Italy

ROME: An Italian court on Wednesday sentenced Camorra boss Maria Licciardi, one of the few women to lead a mafia clan, to almost 13 years in prison, media reports said.

Licciardi, 71, known as “the little one” because of her small stature, was arrested in August 2021 while attempting to fly to Spain, apparently to visit her daughter. She was found guilty of being the leader of a Camorra clan founded by her brothers and handed 12 years and eight months in jail, ANSA news agency said. She took over the clan in the Naples suburb of Secondigliano following the death of her brother Gennaro in prison in 1994.