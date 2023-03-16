Overstaffed

There is a need for a proper review of the staffing of government departments and agencies. For example, the health and education fields were devolved to the provinces following the 18th Amendment, but there has been no change in the staff and expenditure of these ministries at the federal level. Roads were also made a provincial subject.

A few thousand kilometres of national highways and motorways which are being looked after by the Ministry of Communications should be transferred back to the provinces. With the latter already maintaining more than 150,000 km of roads, they will have no problem in maintaining a few thousand more.

Abdul Majeed

Islamabad