Jugnu Mohsin makes history by fielding her worker in PP-187

OKARA: Politician Jugnu Mohsin Tuesday made history by fielding her political worker in PP-187 for the MPA election scheduled to be held on April 30.

Jugnu Mohsin had won the PP-187 election in 2018 with a big majority and now is setting a new precedent of ending hereditary politics, as she fielded her political worker, Rai Mushtaq Ahmed Kharal, for the slot of MPA. Rai Mushtaq along with political workers visited the office of the returning officer and submitted his nomination papers. This act of giving space to a political worker from low-income strata has increased her political stature in the country and she would be remembered in politics as a trailblazer of ending hereditary politics.

During her tenure as an MPA she initiated and completed several uplift projects in her constituency and introduced Rai Mushtaq to the residents of her constituency. Earlier, political pundits were of the view that she would file her nomination papers for the slot, but her decision of bringing her worker in the political race proved them wrong.

Rai Mushtaq and political workers of Almohsin Group started a rally from the residence of Jugnu Mohsin, “Almohsin Dera,” and reached the Okara district council and submitted nomination papers. The rally participants were carrying pictures of Mian Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Jugnu Mohsin, and Mian Shehbaz Sharif. They raised slogans in favour of Jugnu Mohsin. The locals welcomed the rally at different places and showered them with flower petals.

Rai Mushtaq is also a leader of Almohsin Group and was introduced to politics and social services by the late Syed Sajad Haider, uncle of Jugnu Mohsin. With political training by Jugnu Mohsin, Rai Mushtaq won the slot of Union Council chairman and then chairman Hujra Market Committee.