Young woman stabbe to death in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A young woman who came for a walk with a man in Hyderabad’s Kohsar area on Monday night died after she was fatally stabbed by the man when she refused to hand over her mobile phone to him during an argument.
The woman died from her stab wounds after being brought to the Bhittai Hospital on Sachal Sarmast Road in the limits of the Hyderabad airport police station. According to police, residents found the injured woman calling for help on the banks of the Indus River in Latifabad’s Kohsar area and reported the incident to the police station.
The police said there was a fight between the couple when they were walking on Sachal Sarmast Road. The man got angry after the woman refused to hand over her mobile phone and brutally stabbed her on her shoulder and face, causing her to collapse to the ground. A conversation that took place between residents of the area and the injured woman before her death has gone viral on social media.
In a video, the woman can be heard saying that when she came to hang out with the man, he asked for her mobile phone, and when she refused to give it to him, he attacked her with a knife.
KARACHI: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that after the Taliban...
KARACHI: The Cambridge Assessment International Education has admitted to removing chapters on Israel-Palestine...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought minutes of the federal cabinet meeting about Toshakhana gifts on March...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday remanded a case against federal minister Shazia Marri seeking her...
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice President Fawad...
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leaders are on the radar of the anti-corruption establishment. Currently, three...