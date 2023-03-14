Young woman stabbe to death in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A young woman who came for a walk with a man in Hyderabad’s Kohsar area on Monday night died after she was fatally stabbed by the man when she refused to hand over her mobile phone to him during an argument.

The woman died from her stab wounds after being brought to the Bhittai Hospital on Sachal Sarmast Road in the limits of the Hyderabad airport police station. According to police, residents found the injured woman calling for help on the banks of the Indus River in Latifabad’s Kohsar area and reported the incident to the police station.

The police said there was a fight between the couple when they were walking on Sachal Sarmast Road. The man got angry after the woman refused to hand over her mobile phone and brutally stabbed her on her shoulder and face, causing her to collapse to the ground. A conversation that took place between residents of the area and the injured woman before her death has gone viral on social media.

In a video, the woman can be heard saying that when she came to hang out with the man, he asked for her mobile phone, and when she refused to give it to him, he attacked her with a knife.