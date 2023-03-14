Differently abled man dies of burn injuries

LAHORE: A 32-year-old unidentified mentally special man has died of burn injuries under suspicious circumstances in Batapur on Monday. The victim reportedly would beg on places near Jallo More.

On the day of the incident, he received serious burn injuries due to unknown reasons and died. His body was moved to morgue. Police also collected forensic evidences from crime scene and were investigating the matter further.

Bike lifting gang held: AVLS City Division have arrested three members of a bike lifting gang. The arrested suspects have been identified as Nadeem alias Deema, Habib ur Rehman and Usman. Police also recovered Rs2.2 million, 38 bikes and a pistol from their custody. They have confessed of committing various bids. The suspects would park bikes without locks.

Eight persons injured road accident: At least eight persons were injured after a coaster carrying factory workers collided with a mazda at Raiwind Road on Monday. Reportedly, the vehicle was driving to Raiwind Road from Manga Road when it collided with a mazda. As a result, six persons received injuries. The injured have been identified as Baber s/o Allah Ditta 25, Rashid s/o Aziz 26, Shoaib s/o Aslam 19, Awais s/o Shoukat 25, Anwar s/o Mansha 37, Tufail Hameed 28, Majid Ashiq 22, and Irfan Amjad 23. Two workers were shifted to hospital for treatment. The others were provided first aid on the spot. In another incident, a person was minor injured due to electric shock near Dharampura phatak. He was given first aid on the spot.

269 road accidents in City: At least 10 people died, whereas 1,273 were injured in 1,196 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 738 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

The statistics showed that 269 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 273 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 81 in Multan with 88 victims and at third Faisalabad 78 with 77 victims.