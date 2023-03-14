South win All Karachi Inter-District Boxing

KARACHI: Karachi South won the All Karachi Inter-District Boxing Championship here at the Ustad Abdullah Baloch Boxing Stadium housed inside the People's Sports Complex on Monday.

District Korangi finished as runners-up in the event organised by Karachi Division Boxing Association with the support of Abdullah Shah Ghazi Rangers. As many as 93 boys and girls of junior and youth categories from all seven districts of Karachi featured in the event. Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas distributed cash prizes.