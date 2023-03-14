Pakistan girls finish second in Iran karate event

KARACHI: Pakistan women karatekas finished overall second after leaders Iran when they claimed two silvers and three bronze medals in the First International Nowruz Games for Women which concluded in Tehran on Monday.
Farishta got silver in individual kata while Sabira Gul claimed silver in the -50 klogramme weight category. Laiba Zia (-53kg, junior), Fakhrunnisa (-61kg) and Hina Khan (-68kg) secured bronze medals.
The eight nations that participated in the event were hosts Iran, Iraq, Armenia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Georgia, Russia and Kazakhstan.
Pakistan fielded eight fighters. “Our fighters did well and we finished second which is a great thing,” Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) chairman Mohammad Jehangir told 'The News' from Tehran. “Iran stood first but you know they have world champions and their standard is too high,” Jehangir said.
