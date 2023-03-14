Centre-Punjab relief package: Subsidised fuel, free flour for the poor in Ramazan

Flour sacks are being distributed in Sindh. Twitter/file

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: In a major step for relief of the lower and middle class, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Monday decided that the federal government would distribute free wheat flour among one million residents of the federal capital during Ramazan.

Chairing a high-level meeting here to discuss the measures for reducing the impact of inflation on the lower and middle-income classes, the prime minister said the government was striving to minimise the difficulties faced by these income groups.

He also invited the provincial governments of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to become a part of the scheme. The prime minister instructed the authorities concerned to take advantage of modern technology to ensure transparency in the distribution of free wheat flour.

The meeting was informed that as per the prime minister’s directives, a programme for the supply of free wheat flour in the outskirts of Islamabad during Ramazan was in the final stage that would benefit around 150,000 households.

The prime minister also, in principle, decided to provide petrol for the motorcycle and rickshaw owners at reduced rates as a programme for their relief had been designed. Different proposals were presented for the provision of low-cost petrol to motorcycle and rickshaw drivers.

The prime minister directed the relevant officers to finalise and submit the programme, as the government would take all possible steps to protect the low and middle-income groups against inflation.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Adviser to the Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, State Minister for Petroleum Dr Musaddik Malik and senior officers attended the meeting.

In another major step to facilitate the farmers, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday approved Rs8,500 as the cotton support price. The prime minister directed that the matter be presented to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on priority.

Chairing a meeting of the Agriculture Task Force here, the prime minister urged the provinces to implement the cotton price. He termed cotton the backbone of the country’s textile sector and expressed confidence that the step would support the farmers.

Highlighting the importance of cotton in earning foreign exchange, Shehbaz said the government would extend every possible assistance to the provinces in this regard. He said steps were being taken to boost per acre produce of cotton and directed the Ministry of National Food Security to finalise requisite proposals.

The meeting was informed that last year, cotton produce faced exponential reduction due to floods, heavy rains, shortage of canal irrigation water, and fertilizer crisis. This year, the overall cotton production has been estimated at 12.77 million bales, which is expected to witness significant growth as a result of government policies.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar, Syed Naveed Qamar, Tariq Bashir Cheema, caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Adviser to PM Ahad Cheema, and relevant officials.

In a related development, the Punjab caretaker cabinet with the cooperation of the federal government Monday announced the country’s largest and unique Ramazan relief package.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired the 10th meeting of the provincial cabinet at his office and made a historic decision to provide free wheat flour to the public during the holy month.

Under this special package, the cabinet approved a program to provide free wheat flour bags to families earning less than Rs60,000. The families with identity cards will receive three bags of 10kg flour for free during the month of Ramadan.

Approximately, 1.58 crore families and 10 crore individuals will benefit from the package. Almost 90% of the population in Punjab will benefit from the free wheat flour package, which will be available at specific grocery stores, trucking points, and utility stores. The distribution of free wheat flour will begin on the 25th of Sha’ban and continue until the 25th of Ramadan, the cabinet announced.

The CM directed that the number of stores and trucking points should be increased across the province and further ordered the large stores to set up special counters for this purpose. The meeting was informed that the Punjab Information Technology Board has prepared a software for distribution of free wheat flour bags and the families registered in the Benazir Income Support Program will be able to get a special package of free flour, while unregistered families can get free flour by registering over the phone.

Commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners and DPOs will monitor this program in their respective districts. It was further directed to conduct an awareness campaign for the relief package.

“I, provincial ministers, the chief secretary, IG police and administrative machinery will be present in the field for the success of this good work,” the CM said and stressed that everyone had to work hard for the success of this program.

“It was a responsibility and an opportunity to gain the blessings of Allah Ta’ala,” he added. The food secretary briefed about the salient features of the package. Provincial ministers, chief secretary, IGP and secretaries attended the meeting while Provincial Minister Jamal Nasir participated through a video link.

Meanwhile, the Implementation Committee on Austerity Measures Monday asked the Ministry of Law and Justice to approach the superior judiciary for suggestions to implement the austerity measures in the judiciary.

It was also pointed out that a certain number of bureaucrats had not yet returned luxurious vehicles like SUVs/Sedan cars above 1800cc.

Federal Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the committee’s second meeting at the Finance Division to oversee the implementation of austerity measures.

The meeting also discussed the working timings and decided that the new timing for office work will be 7.30am to 2.30pm and up to 12.30 pm on Friday starting from the first of Ramazan and will be followed in the summer season as per the decision of the cabinet. A notification will be issued accordingly.

The meeting reviewed implementation of the decisions of its first meeting on implementation of the austerity measures.

The meeting was informed that implementation of the austerity measures had already been started by the respective ministries/divisions.

The meeting was apprised that majority of luxury vehicles had not been returned by the cabinet members. The meeting directed the Cabinet Division to strictly implement the decision and get the vehicles back within three days.

The meeting also deliberated on withdrawal of use of security vehicles and decided to implement the decision in letter and spirit.

The meeting expressed serious concern over the use of SUV/Sedan cars above 1800cc by some officers and directed all the authorities to immediately stop the use of all these vehicles.

The Ministry of Law and Justice was tasked with approaching the superior judiciary for suggestions to implement the austerity measures in the judiciary and approach chairman Senate and speaker National Assembly regarding use of tele-conferences for all meetings to save time and expenditure.

The meeting was also informed that the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination had already approached the provincial governments suggesting implementation of similar austerity measures in their respective provinces.

Dar directed all the concerned to expedite the implementation of austerity measures with sincerity and true spirit without exception.

The meeting also decided that it will hold meeting on fortnightly basis in order to ensure full implementation of decisions taken by the federal cabinet in line with recommendations given by National Austerity Committee (NAC).