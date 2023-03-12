Bannu Medical College holds first convocation

BANNU: Bannu Medical College held its first convocation wherein 68 graduates were awarded degrees.

On the occasion, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani awarded gold medals and degrees to the graduates.

Addressing the ceremony, Zahid Akram Durrani said that the countries that have developed in the medical field are mainly focusing on research work, which is why Pakistani universities also need to develop a culture of research.

“It is important to promote research-based education to overcome various challenges. Established in Bannu district in 2006, the media college has today graduated hundreds of doctors today, which is a great success and matter of honour,” he added.

The deputy speaker further said that he wanted to take measures to promote education in the region.

On the occasion, the college Dean Prof Dr Shabir Hussain presented a letter of thanks and said that the foundation stone of Bannu Medical College had been laid by the then chief minister Akram Khan Durrani in the building of Government High School No 3 in the center of the city in the year 2006.

Later, the college was affiliated with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council in December 2011. Bannu Medical College has also been affiliated with CPSP in seven departments.

During this period, more than 1,400 doctors have graduated from the college and most of these doctors have passed FCPS, which is an honor for this institution, he added.

Dr Shabir further said that the final year of Bannu Medical College in Khyber Medical University had also won the honour of 100% result, adding that the college had collaborated with national and international medical institutions.

Agreements were signed and faculty exchange programmes were organised between the college and other institutions, which helped Bannu Medical College establish itself as a leading medical institution of the country.

On the occasion, Zahid Akram Durrani distributed gold medals and degrees to 68 graduates, while Lifetime Achievement Awards were also distributed to former dean, chief executive officers, and faculty members of Bannu Medical College.