IBA celebrates notable graduates at Alumni Excellence Awards 2023

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, on Friday honoured 13 members of its alumni community for their professional achievements and service to the community.

Attended by more than 350 alumni, the event acknowledged contributions of the awardees in a wide range of professional fields, including entrepreneurship, environment, governance, diversity and inclusion, arts and media, philanthropy, and sports.

The event was moderated by Malahat Awan, director alumni affairs & resource mobilisation, IBA, who welcomed the guests to the IBA’s 1st Annual Alumni Excellence Awards.

Delivering the welcome address, Executive Director IBA Dr S Akbar Zaid lauded the growing community of IBA graduates for their efforts to shape the society. He recognised other guests present in the room, including Dr Ishrat Husain, professor emeritus and former dean and director IBA, Dr Miftah Ismail, former finance minister, Muneer Kamal, former chairman NBP and Pakistan Stock Exchange, and Tariq Kirmani, chairman Oil and Gas Pakistan Ltd.

Mohammad Sohail, alumni representative on the BoG of the IBA, also spoke on the occasion. He welcomed the support of the IBA fraternity and shared the recent initiatives taken by the IBA to engage its alumni fraternity.

Winners from diverse backgrounds were present at the ceremony. The event was attended by senior faculty, deans, and members of the staff.

Prominent alumni who attended the event included Mohsin Nathani, president & CEO Habib Metropolitan Bank, Shahid Khan, country head UBER, Dr Owais Shaikh, leading IP legal expert in Pakistan, Huma Adnan, founder FnkAsia, and Dr Shahid Zaki, former CEO Philips.

The event closed with dinner and networking as old colleagues and classmates came together to celebrate this iconic moment of celebrating brilliance at the IBA.