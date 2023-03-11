NED University to award first honorary PhD to Sindh CM

Karachi: A special convocation will be held today at the NED University to confer an honorary doctorate degree on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

According to the varsity spokesperson, Shah graduated from the varsity and an honorary doctorate degree will be awarded to him for his services as CM. In a statement issued by the varsity, NED University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi that it was an honour for the NED University to confer an honorary doctorate degree on Shah in recognition of his academic and social services.

This will be the first honorary doctorate degree that is being given to its own former student, civil engineer Murad Ali Shah Syed, in exchange for his services to the province, said the statement.