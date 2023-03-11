Larkana BISE bans employees’ union

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Larkana has banned the employees' union and issued a show-cause notice to seven employees.

A formal notification, issued in this regard by Dr Nasim Ahmed Memon, says he had been banned all activities of the union named APCA under the powers and relevant provisions of the Sindh Industrial Relations Act 2013.

The Sindh advocate general vide his letter clearly said that activities of the APCA cannot be conducted in the boards, and if any employee of the board is found to be involved in APCA activities in the board, he/she shall be suspended in accordance with the board’s Performance and Disciplinary Rules.

The chairman has also issued show-cause notices to seven employees of the board -- Wahid Bakhsh Khoso, Iqbal Ahmed Jagirani, Faiz Muhammad Malah, Haji Khan Lolai, Karim Dad Kalhoro, Abdul Majeed Gabol and Naseer Mirani.

The show-cause notice states that “you have taken control of the main entry gate of the board by overpowering the security people and keep guarding the gate with weapons along with your accomplices and obstruct the law full entry of the chairman in the board”.

“You have assumed a style of living beyond your known source of income being assistant of board and you have a persistent reputation for being corrupt. Moreover, you are engaged in activities detrimental to the smooth functioning of the board, created fear and chaos among the poor staff members, and demolished the Sanctity of the secret work of examinations.”

The show-cause notice further notice reads: “It is proposed to impose upon you penalties described in rules (4) of the said rules. You are accordingly called upon to show cause as to why the proposed action should not be taken against you.

Your explanation in duplicate should reach the undersigned within 07 days from the receipt of this notice failing which ex parte action would be taken against you under the efficiency and discipline rules of the Board. You would also be indicating whether you would like to be heard in person.”