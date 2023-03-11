SZABIST hosts research conference

Islamabad : Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), Islamabad hosted its 22nd International Research Conference on March 8-9, focused on the theme ‘People, Planet and Prosperity: SDGs from the Lens of Business and Innovation,’ says a press release.

The conference included eight tracks covering more than 50 papers in domains such as Marketing, HRM, Finance, Social-Sciences, and Multi-disciplinary studies.

Experts from Pakistan and abroad provided valuable input to the researchers, and participants from various cities of Pakistan and countries including France, Malaysia, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom attended.

The chief guest of the Conference was Wahaj Siraj (CEO Nayatel). The conference organisers, including the Head of Campus (Khusro Pervaiz Khan), the head of the department of management sciences, the conference chair, secretariat members, the organizing committee, the marketing committee, the administrative committee, and faculty members of management department worked hard to make this conference a success. Major universities across Pakistan and international universities submitted more than 100 research papers for the conference.