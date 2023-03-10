Despite completion of Neelum-Jhelum project: PAC miffed at collection of Rs9bn from power consumers

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday expressed its strong annoyance over collection of Neelum Jhelum Project surcharge of Rs9 billion from the consumers despite the completion of the project.

The PAC directed to refund the amount to the consumers immediately. In the meeting of PAC held Thursday under Chairman Noor Alam Khan, audit officials told the committee that despite the completion of the Neelum Jhelum project, billions of rupees were collected from the electricity consumers.

The secretary, Power Division, told the PAC that an amount of Rs7.1 billion had been released to the Neelum Jhelum Company, while DISCOS had only Rs2.9 billion. He promised that the money held by the DISCOs would be returned to the consumers immediately.

The PAC ordered immediate recovery of the surcharge amount from the Neelum Jhelum Company and expressed concern over the procedure of appointment of CEOs of electricity distribution companies. The PAC chairman questioned the procedure of appointment of CEOs of power distribution companies, saying how could the CEO of the company be appointed by board of the same company.

The secretary Power Division said that the same parliament had passed the bill a few months ago. The PAC chairman questioned whether parliamentarians passed the bills blindly. The PAC then decided to write a letter to the government on the matter and suggested a change in the procedure for appointing CEOs of power distribution companies.

The PAC chairman said, “We also know how the board members of the companies are appointed.” The committee expressed its indignation over the forced loadshedding and over-billing of electricity. Committee member Wajiha Qamar suggested a forensic audit on the issue of over-billing.

The PAC chairman said that the 24th and 26th dates are given on the bill and there was nothing in people’s pockets on these dates. Secretary Power Division said that there are 35 million electricity consumers and it was not possible to issue electricity bills at the same time; additional employees will have to be recruited for this purpose which would burden the exchequer.

Meanwhile, PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan said he had asked for a report from the Pemra chairman and secretary information on the ongoing Fifth Generation War against Pakistan.

“Criticise the decisions of institutions, not the institutions,” he said while talking to the media after the meeting of the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday. The PAC chairman said allegations are made against institutions without evidence.

“Anchors sit and start without evidence and some leaders also do the same thing; it does not happen in other parts of the world,” he said.

The PAC chairman said the inquiries of billions of rupees are pending with the Power Division; it has been directed to complete all the inquiries within a week and submit a report to the PAC.