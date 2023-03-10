‘KP govt in touch with Centre to resolve property tax issue’

MANSEHRA: Caretaker Minister for Revenue Adnan Jalil on Thursday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was in touch with the federal government to convince it to withdraw an 11 percent extra tax imposed by it on the sale and purchase of the property in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Since the federal government has imposed this tax on the land commutation, there is a drastic reduction in its sale and purchase in our province,” he told a delegation of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl delegation.

The JUIF leader and former Provincial Minister Shahzada Gustasap Khan led the delegation and apprised him of problems faced by the people since the federal government imposed that tax.

The provincial minister said that the caretaker chief minister was striving hard to address all such issues faced by the people across the province and bring financial activities to a halt. “The revenue earned by our province through land commutations is spent on the public welfare and caretaker government prefers to enhance it, instead suffering a significant cut in its ratio,” Jalil added.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahzada Gustasap Khan said that the sale and purchase ratio of properties declined significantly since an extra 11 per cent tax was imposed by the federal government.