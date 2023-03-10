UK mulls easing visa policy amid labour shortages

LONDON: Britain said on Thursday that it was mulling an easing in visa access to help address labour shortages, which have been partly sparked by its tighter post-Brexit immigration rules.

The government adopted a points-based immigration model following its exit from the European Union in January 2021. “We work... to ensure our points-based system delivers for the UK and works in the best interests of the economy, by prioritising the skills and talent we need and encouraging long-term investment in the domestic workforce,” a government spokesperson said.

“This includes reviewing the shortage occupation list to ensure it reflects the current labour market.” The shortage list seeks to relax visa access for professions in short supply.

Many British companies have long called for the government to ease its visa policy. The hospitality, road haulage and agriculture sectors have been hit particularly hard by European labour shortages sparked by Brexit and exacerbated by Covid fallout.