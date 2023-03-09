Pak-Afghan officials hold flag meeting

LANDIKOTAL: The Pak-Afghan border authorities on Wednesday held a flag meeting at the Afghan Customs House located at Torkham border in Afghanistan, sources said.
Customs Additional Collector Torkham Rizwan Khan led the Pakistani side.
National Logistics Cell Torkham in charge Col (R) Sattar Khan, Transporters Union President Azimullah, Torkham Customs Clearance Association President Riaz Shinwari, Zaheerullah, Tehsildar Torkham Zaibullah Afridi, Assistant Sub-Inspector Adnan Afridi attended the meeting.
The meeting focused on the trade, transportation and fast clearance of import and export goods, sources said.
The meeting also discussed facilitating the truckers helper to cross the border without a visa.
Afghan officials told the Pakistani counterparts to relax the border conditions, especially for patients and their attendants who wanted to visit Pakistan for medical reasons. Both sides agreed to resolve the issues to facilitate individuals and enhance trade activities.
Pakistani authorities assured the Afghan officials that their problems would be conveyed to high-ups.
